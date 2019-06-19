Google will soon add support for the ‘Hey Google’ hotword in France

Since its availability in August 2017 in France, Google Assistant has had two hotwords: The well-known “Okay Google”, and “Dis Google” (meaning “Say Google”). Google has now announced support of the “Hey Google” hotword support in France for the beginning of July.

Spotted by FrAndroid, a Google Employee announced on the support forum the launch of the “Hey Google” hotword for the Google Assistant in France. Google — following the launch of the Assistant in new countries and with new languages — has noticed that users were eager to adopt the “Hey Google” hotword used in international communication campaigns. For that reason, “Hey Google” will be the second hotword replacing “Dis Google” starting on July 2nd.

People using Assistant in France will have to register their voice once again to improve the detection of the new hotword with their voice.

Google then explained in the thread that it has decided to focus on the two hotwords “Okay Google” and “Hey Google” to provide the best possible experience for all of their users.

As a citizen of France, I’m personally not a big fan of this change. Because my phone is set in English, and my Google Home is set in French, I previously used “Dis Google” to talk to my Google Home only and “Hey Google” to talk to Google Assistant on my phone. Being able to set a custom or even a predefined hotword for specific devices would be a great feature.