TP-Link smart home deals from $25, Samsung’s Qi power bank, and SanDisk storage highlight today’s best deals. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

TP-Link Assistant-enabled smart home deals

Today only, B&H is offering various TP-Link Google Assistant-enabled smart home accessories from $25. Our top pick is a two-pack of two-outlet smart plugs for $40, a $60 value. These unique smart home plug offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Check out the entire sale right here.

Samsung’s 10000mAh Qi Portable Battery drops to $45

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger for $45. Normally you’d pay $60 direct from Samsung and today’s offer is within $1 off the all-time low price. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your handset powered up while traveling. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones two times or more. A 7.5W Qi charging pad is built right in alongside USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports.

SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 400GB microSD card for $85.50. Originally $250, it typically goes for around $110 and today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With 400GB of storage, this is a great option for transferring files quickly, especially 4K content. The Extreme line offers data speeds up to 160MB/s, and an extended warranty which is ideal when you’re dealing with valuable data.

