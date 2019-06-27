Acer Chromebook 15 is $240 for today only, plus deals on Assistant-enabled smart thermostats, and Samsung EVO SSDs are on sale. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer Chromebook 15 gets 1-day deal

Today’s Acer Gold Box is jam-packed with deals at Amazon, but one particularly notable offer is the Acer Chromebook 15 at $240. Regularly $320 or more, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Features include a 15-inch 1080p display, 4GB of RAM and 32GB worth of internal storage. Check out the entire sale here for more deals on monitors, keyboards, and other Acer accessories.

Emerson’s Smart Thermostat hits the best price of 2019

Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat on sale for $89 shipped. Normally $100 or more, this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019 and beats our last mention by $6. Not only will you get HomeKit compatibility here, but also Alexa and Assistant, giving you full voice control no matter what ecosystem you use. With warm weather here, this is a great way to automate your air conditioning and save some cash along the way.

Samsung 860 EVO SSD hits new all-time low

Newegg offers the Samsung 860 QVO 1TB 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive for $89.99. Normally selling for $114, earlier this week Amazon and Newegg dropped it to around $100. Samsung’s SSD boasts up 550MBps sequential transfer speeds and utilizes V-NAND Flash Memory to offer 1TB of storage in a more affordable price point. Even though it is a more budget-conscious SSD, it features the same build quality as Samsung’s higher-end models.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]

Synology DS419slim Review: Up to 20TB 4-Bay NAS in the palm of your hand [Video]

Urbanears Ralis Portable Speaker Review: Bring the party this summer [Video]