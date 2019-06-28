Google Home Mini deals return to Black Friday pricing at $25, SanDisk microSD cards are on sale, and the Bose SoundWear speaker hits an all-time low. More in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Home Mini deals drop to $25

B&H is currently offering the Google Home Mini for $25 shipped. Normally selling for $49, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $4 and is one of the lowest we’ve tracked this year. This also matches the Black Friday pricing from last year. Home Mini brings Assistant voice control to your smart home in order to command lights, query questions and more. Its compact design makes this a great option for expanding your Assistant setup into the kitchen as a sous chef, bedroom for alarms and just about anywhere else.

SanDisk microSD storage sale

Today only, Newegg offers the SanDisk 64GB microSDXC Card for $9.99 shipped. Regularly up to $15, today’s deal beats the all-time low there by $0.50. With SanDisk’s microSDXC card, you can add 64GB worth of storage to your Android device, Nintendo Switch, GoPro and more. Features transfer speeds of up 100MB/s and a solid 10-year warranty.

Bose SoundWear delivers audio anywhere

Amazon offers the Bose SoundWear Companion Bluetooth Speaker for $249 shipped. Normally selling for $299, today’s offer saves you $50 and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. SoundWear packs the company’s signature sound in unique way. It rests around your neck to offer more immersive sound than the average speaker. It comes packed with 12 hours of battery life, controls to make calls, play and pause tracks, and access to Siri or Assistant. Bose’s speaker ideal for comfortably listening to music around the house.

