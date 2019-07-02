Acer USB-C Chromebooks, TP-Link Google WiFi Routers, and Nest Smart Locks highlight today’s best deals. Hit the jump for more in this episode of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Acer USB-C Chromebooks lead Tuesday’s best deals

Amazon is offering the Acer Chromebook 514 1.1GHz/4GB/64GB for $340. That’s $60 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $53. This Chromebook features a variety of ports including 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, microSD, and more. If you’ve been curious about ChromeOS but have found plastic hardware to be underwhelming, this aluminum-laden Chromebook makes for an inexpensive way to get a MacBook-like exterior. Having used ChromeOS for work several times I can vouch for it being a speedy and capable macOS alternative.

TP-Link’s OnHub Google WiFi Router drops to a new low at $60

Newegg currently offers the TP-Link OnHub 802.11ac Google WiFi Router for $60. Typically selling for $100, that saves you 40%, beats our previous mention from May by $5, and marks the lowest price we’ve seen not only this year but all-time. TP-Link’s OnHub brings up to 1900 Mbps network speeds to your home alongside two built-in Gigabit Ethernet ports. It also works with the Google WiFi ecosystem, giving you many of the same features as the brand’s mesh system without the more premium price tag.

Slash $85 off Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect

Rakuten is offering the Nest x Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect for $195.49. Regularly priced at $280, today’s deal offers a savings of roughly $85. This discount slices an additional $35 off the sale prices and is within $3 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’re all-in on Nest, this classy-looking deadbolt is the obvious way to go. It can be unlocked using the app, a passcode, or your voice with Google Assistant.

