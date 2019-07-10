HP Chromebook 14 is on sale today for $185, Powerbeats3 hit all-time low, and you can save big on AmazonBasics tech if you’re a Prime member. Hit the jump for all of today’s best offers in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

HP Chromebook 14 is $185 as a certified refurb

Today only, Woot offers the HP Chromebook 14 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in certified refurbished condition for $185. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. This Chromebook features a 14-inch full HD display, dual-core Intel 1.1GHz processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 32 GB worth of internal storage. There’s also ample I/O here, including two USB-C and two USB-A ports. It’s a great option for budget-focused shoppers that don’t need the latest tech. It includes a 90-day warranty.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds are $75

Today only, B&H offers the Beats By Dre Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones in Asphalt Gray or Turf Green for $74.95. Originally $200, which Best Buy is still charging, these headphones typically go for around $100 these days at Amazon and other retailers. Powerbeats3 feature Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing, access to Siri and remote controls, and up to 12 hours of battery life. A five-minute charge will deliver one hour of playback, which is great if you’re trying to get to the gym.

Save at least 20% on AmazonBasics Mac + iPhone accessories

Amazon is currently taking 20% off or more on a wide selection of its in-house AmazonBasics Mac gear, smartphone accessories, and more starting at under $5. One standout is on the AmazonBasics 12-Outlet 800VA Standby UPS for $55. Normally selling for $80, today’s offer is good for a 31% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is one of the best deals we’ve seen. AmazonBasics’ UPS is an ideal way to keep your internet running when the power goes out. It’s rated for up to 30 minutes of backup time depending on how many devices are drawing power. Check out the entire sale right here.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month: HyperCube

Automatically back up photos and more to microSD or USB storage while you charge your iPhone or other smartphones. It’s a special $29 pre-order price (40% off). HyperCube is the latest product from Sanho’s Hyper brand, which we’ve long been big fans of from its excellent USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more. On one side the HyperCube has a microSD card slot and a male USB connector to plug into your iPhone charger or whatever USB port you use to charge your phone, or even the 2018 iPad Pro. The other side has two female USB-ports, one to plug in your iPhone and the other to connect a USB drive to store the backups. A free app lets you access and stream anything stored on the HyperCube.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Jackery Bolt Review: Built-in Lightning and USB cables for easy power [Video]

Netgear EX3700 Wi-Fi Extender: Can this Amazon best-seller reach my yard? [Video]

Bose Frames Review: Love the look and sound, not sure about Bose AR yet [Video]