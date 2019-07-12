Samsung 512GB EVO microSD hits the best price yet, plus save on LG’s G7 ThinQ, and take 20% off SanDisk’s Extreme 900 portable SSD. All that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung 512GB EVO microSD card hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Select microSD card for $89. Regularly up to $110, this is a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find by $12. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 512GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100 MB/s. It’s perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. It ships with a 10-year warranty and a SD card adapter.

LG’s G7 ThinQ can be yours for a new low of $390

B&H is currently offering the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ 64GB Android Smartphone in Platinum for $390. Typically selling for $600 or so these days, it just dropped to a new Amazon low at $450. Today’s offer saves you a total of 35%, bests Amazon’s deal by $60, is $40 under our previous mention, and is the lowest we’ve seen overall. Headlined by a 6.1-inch display, LG’s G7 ThinQ smartphone runs Android Pie, sports a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage. Plus with expandable storage, you can leverage an up to 256GB micro SD card to store additional photos and more. It’s even getting the latest Android OS.

Take 20% off SanDisk’s Extreme 900 Portable 480GB SSD

Amazon offers the SanDisk Extreme 900 Portable 480GB Solid State Drive for $199. Normally selling for $250, today’s offer saves you just over 20% and drops the price to a new Amazon all-time low. Headlining the Extreme 900 SSD’s list of features, a USB-C port brings 850MBps transfer speeds into the mix for snappy file transfers. And with a durable sleek aluminum casing, this drive is ready to accompany you throughout the day and is a must for on-the-go workstations and more.

