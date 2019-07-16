Over at 9to5Toys we’re tracking all of the best Prime Day deals from Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. A number of notable offers have already popped up ahead of Monday’s 3AM ET start time, and you can find all of them just below in our best Prime Day deals hub. Make sure you’re following along on Twitter so you don’t miss any of the best Lightning Deals as they come flowing in. You’ll find all of the best Prime Day deals below from Google and many more.

Over the next few days, the best Prime Day deals will be streaming through Amazon’s Gold Box at a rapid pace. On top of rotating promotions that will last six to 48 hours, you’ll also see a number of Lightning deals flowing by just as fast. And don’t forget, you’ll need a Prime membership to cash in on any of these offers so be sure to have your details in order there or you might miss out.

Best Google-friendly deals

Prime Day is a great time to find deals on the latest Android smartphones, Chromebooks, and much more. We’re expecting to see aggressive discounts throughout the two-day event on a number of Google-friendly products.

Headlining is Amazon’s Samsung Galaxy S10 sale which takes up to $300 off the entire lineup, delivering new all-time low prices on unlocked models. We’re also seeing a hefty discount on HP’s 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook at a new Amazon all-time low of $230. We’re expecting to see plenty of other Google-friendly deals over the next two days, so be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best offers.

Amazon is offering Pixel 3 from $539 for Prime Day, and throwing in a $100 gift card with Pixel 3a XL. Both are the best offers we’ve seen on each device at Amazon and the most notable Android deals we’ve tracked for Prime Day yet.

Razer Phone 2 is also being discounted for Amazon’s 48-hour event to $400, it’s best price ever. Razer Phone 2 delivers incredible 120Hz refresh rates, making it an ideal smartphone for gamers. The 7.2-inch display is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with support for HDR content.

Here are a few standouts so far:

Best Amazon device deals

Prime Day started early for Amazon’s in-house device lineup with all-time lows on Alexa-enabled products from $15. You can also score new low prices on the latest Kindle devices and Fire TV streaming media players, along with deals on Fire tablets as well.

Here’s a look at all the deals from Amazon’s in-house lineup of products:

Best Smart Home deals

Amazon’s Prime Day Philips Hue sale highlights the best smart home deals so far. You can save on various lights and more from $17.50 as part of this promotion. There’s also notable Echo Dot bundles that you won’t want to miss. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Best Tech deals

SanDisk’s Prime Day promotion is jam-packed full of storage deals starting at just $10. There’s a lot to work through here, but notable offers include SanDisk microSD storage and Western Digital hard drives. You can find all our favorite Prime Day storage deals right here.

Looking for the best gaming deals? No worries, we have you covered! Nintendo Switch, Oculus Go, Playstation and more are all on sale for Prime Day.

Best Home Goods deals

Best Fashion deals

What do you think are the best Prime Day deals? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all of the best Prime Day deals through Amazon’s 48-hour event.