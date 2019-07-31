Anker accessories highlight today’s best deals, along with a pre-order offer on the new Wyze Smart Plug and price drops on Philips Hue light bulbs. Head below for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker accessories are on sale at Amazon

Anker’s new Nebula Mars II Pro Projector is on sale for $510. That’s an $80 savings off the regular rate and the best we’ve tracked. Notable features include up to three hours of playback at 720p, dual 10W audio drivers, and HDMI input. Hit up our coverage of the entire sale for more Anker accessories including deals on Qi chargers, USB-C cables, and more.

Wyze Plug goes official w/ Assistant support, pre-order 2 for $15

Wyze, one of our favorite budget-friendly smart home brands at 9to5Toys, just announced its latest product: Wyze Plug. The Plug is a budget-friendly smart plug that works with both Alexa and Assistant, giving you a simple way to turn on and off your devices. Plus, it even works with Wyze Sense and Wyze Cam for smart home automation. All this and more is available at the budget-friendly price of $15 for two plugs, or just $7.50 each.

Philips Hue Color HomeKit Starter Set drops to $120

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Four-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $120 in certified refurbished condition. Typically selling for $200 in new condition at Best Buy and just about every other major retailer, that’s good for a 40% discount and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked across the board. For comparison, Amazon sells a refurbished set for $165. This starter kit includes everything you need to enjoy Alexa, Assistant, or Siri-activated lighting. You’ll get four multicolor bulbs alongside the HomeKit-enabled bridge, making it a notable option for kickstarting your setup.

