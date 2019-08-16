The Lenovo Smart Clock hits a new all-time low at $50, plus Smart Display is on sale from $90. Acer’s Chromebook drops to $268 and the annual Best Buy Anniversary Sale is now live. Hit the jump for more in this 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lenovo Smart Clock delivers Assistant on your nightstand

The Lenovo Smart Clock is on sale for $50 at Best Buy, which is down from the usual $80 price tag and a new all-time low. Lenovo Smart Clock delivers a built-in display, access to Google Assistant, and more in a nightstand-appropriate design. Leverage smart features to control “more than 30,000 products” while also playing your favorite music, audiobooks, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s “the only way Google Assistant should be in the bedroom.” You can also pick up the Lenovo Smart Display from $90, which is around 25% off the regular going rate.

Head back to school with Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook

Amazon offers the Acer 11-inch Chromebook for $268, which is down from the usual $330 price tag. Notable features include up to 13 hours of battery life, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC drive. With its small 11-inch display and water-resistant design, this model is great for back to school. Even more so with this affordable price tag. Three USB 3.0 ports, 802.11ac wireless connectivity and a total weight of just 2.9-pounds round out the list of notable specs.

Best Buy Anniversary Sale delivers deals on smart home tech, more

The annual Best Buy anniversary sale is here with some of the summer’s lowest prices on Apple products, smart home accessories, TVs, and much more. Sale ends Sunday. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup and grab your new tech this weekend. Hit the jump for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy anniversary sale.

