Moto Z3 Play comes with one of three moto mods for $200, Pixel Stand is $60, and Amazon’s line of Alexa speakers is on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Moto Z3 Play offers great value

Motorola is currently offering its Moto Z3 Play Android Smartphone for $200 with a free bonus moto mod add-on. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you 43% and drops the price to the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition.

Google Pixel Stand is $60 and over 20% off

Amazon has the official Pixel Stand Wireless 10W Qi Charger for $60. That’s down from the usual $79 price tag and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Google’s wireless charging stand was designed to use with its Pixel handsets and sports a 10W output. Alongside just refueling your smartphone, it can also turn it into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more.

Amazon’s Alexa line on sale for back to school

Amazon is discounting its Echo lineup for Back to School season, headlined by the latest Echo Show 5 at $65. That’s down from the $90 price tag and the second best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Add a TP-Link Smart Plug for $5 more. Echo Show 5 delivers everything you love about Alexa in a display-laden device. Its compact 5.5-inch screen lets you watch videos, listen to podcasts, view security cameras, and more. We loved it in our hands-on review. Check out the entire sale here for more deals.

