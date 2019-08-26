The Anker Labor Day sale highlights today’s best deals, plus Fossil smartwatches from $93, and a new Amazon all-time low on the August smart lock. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Labor Day sale delivers deals from $10

Anker’s annual Labor Day sale at Amazon has officially kicked off with this year’s best pricing on smartphone accessories, projectors, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members or on orders over $25. Headlining is the Smart Scale P1 for $33. That’s down from the usual $45 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Eufy’s latest smart scale is capable of tracking all kinds of data, including weight, body fat, BMI, bone mass, and muscle mass. It is also compatible with third-party apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. You’ll find plenty of other deals in the Anker Labor Day sale right here.

Fossil discounts smartwatches from $93

Fossil’s Labor Day deals are live and offering touchscreen and hybrid smartwaches from just $93. The men’s Hybrid Smartwatch in Nate Leather is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $155, during the sale you can find it from $116 at Amazon or slightly more at Fossil, depending on the color. This watch includes a built-in fitness tracker, and you can receive social media and text notifications as well as track your sleep. Better yet, it works with Android or iPhone devices. This style can easily be dressed up or down and is great for everyday activities. Check out the rest of Fossil’s Labor Day sale for even more deals.

An Amazon all-time low on August’s Smart Lock

Amazon offers the August 3rd Generation Smart Lock in Silver for $77. Go with the Dray Gray model for $89. That’s down from the usual $125 or so price tag at authorized retailers. This is a new all-time low in both colors, beating our previous mentions by as much as $24. August’s 3rd-generation smart lock is an easy way to add voice-controlled security to your home. With DIY installation, you’ll be all set up in “about 10 minutes with just a screwdriver.” Send guests temporary keys, check the status of your doors, and more.

