Friday’s best deals are highlighted by Powerbeats Pro at a new all-time low price of $200. Plus deals on Fitbit Charge 3 and the Ring 5-piece Alarm Kit. All that and more is in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Powerbeats Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip

Google Express offers the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds in black for $200. That’s down from the usual $250 price tag, $10 less than our previous mention, and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Powerbeats Pro deliver the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24 hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range, and enables features like Hey Siri. These truly wireless earbuds are both sweat- and water-resistant, helping them to be excellent workout companions, as we’ve experienced firsthand.

Track heart rate, sleep and more with Fitbit Charge 3

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Charge 3 Activity Tracker for $110. That’s $30 off the typical rate there and beats the previous Amazon low we have tracked by $10. This swimproof wearable is capable of tracking more than 15 different exercises. Automatic sleep monitoring provides insightful pointers and guidance aimed at helping you achieve better rest. Once paired with a smartphone, you’ll receive notifications and be able to get real-time pace and distance metrics while you exercise.

Beef up home security with Ring’s 5-piece Alarm Kit

Rakuten is offering the Ring Alarm 5-piece Home Security Kit for $109. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. With Ring Alarm, it’s no longer an extremely expensive endeavor to secure your home. This specific kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender, giving you plenty to get started. For those looking to start or expand a smart home, Ring’s built-in Zigbee and Z-Wave support makes it very simple to find accessories.

