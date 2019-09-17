Amazon’s PNY storage sale highlights today’s best deals from $6, plus Philips hue lights are on sale alongside Audio-Technica’s fan-favorite headphones. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Load up on PNY storage from $6 at Amazon

Today only, Amazon has up to 40% off select PNY storage products. Deals start at under $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the PNY 128 GB microSD card for $16. It typically goes for around $25 and is at a new Amazon all-time low price. Ideal for transferring high-resolution content or adding storage to your Nintendo Switch, this card offers transfer speeds up to 100 MB/s. Includes an SD card adapter with purchase. Check out the entire sale right here.

Expand your Philips Hue kit with a dimmable white bulb

Woot has a notable sale today on Philips Hue bulbs from $5 including popular A19 smart lights for under $10. Typically selling for $14, that’s good for an over 31% discount, matches our previous mention, and is right around the all-time low. Entering as the most affordable light bulb in the Philips Hue ecosystem, this A19 bulb is still dimmable and works with HomeKit, Alexa, and more when paired with the required Hue Bridge. The main trade-off here is that you can’t change the lighting’s color or temperature, though for just over $11 apiece, this is a great way to grow your smart home.

Audio-Technica’s ATHM40x Monitor Headphones down to $79

Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATHM40x Professional Monitor Headphones for $79. Down from $99, today’s offer saves you $20 and matches our previous mention for the 2019 low. Audio-Technica’s headphones are based around dual 40 mm drivers. These allow this pair of cans to accomplish “incredibly accurate sound monitoring across the entire frequency range.” The design is rounded out by a professional-grade earpad and headband for comfort during extended listening sessions.

