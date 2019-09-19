Amazon’s Logitech Gold Box offers from $24, Kenwood Android Auto receivers are on sale, and Blue’s Snowflake microphone is $36. Hit the jump for all that and more in that latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon launches Logitech Gold Box

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 40% off Logitech gaming and productivity gear. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 and carries solid ratings. We are seeing up to $100 off its high-end gaming headsets, an Amazon all-time low on its MX speaker system, and some great prices on both mice and keyboards from just $24. Whether you’re updating the home office or your gaming rig, you’ll certainly want to check out our top picks from today’s Logitech Gold Box.

Kenwood Android Auto Receiver hits new low

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood DNR476S 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $600. Good for a $100 discount from the going rate, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen and subsequently, a new all-time low. As one of Kenwood’s latest, its 6.8-inch receiver touts both CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Another notable inclusion is built-in GPS capabilities that offer access to Garmin maps without needing to have a smartphone connection.

Podcast on the go with Blue’s slim Snowflake Microphone

Are you ready to jump-start a new podcasting career? Amazon is offering the Blue Snowflake USB Microphone for $36 shipped. That’s $23 off the going rate found at other retailers, and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Most desktop microphones tend to be large and aren’t very accommodating when on the go. This microphone’s slim design offers “professional quality” while still being able to fit in a large variety of backpacks. Setup is dead simple, thanks to the lack of drivers. Simply plug into a PC or Mac, and you’ll be ready to go in no time.

