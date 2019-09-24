Google Pixel Slate comes bundled with a keyboard at a low of $549, plus deals on the JBL Link 10 portable speaker for $100 and Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 hit a new low at $327. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel Slate hits the best price yet

Amazon is currently offering the Google Pixel Slate Intel Core m3 Tablet bundled with a keyboard for $549 shipped. Usually selling for $998, today’s offer matches our previous mention on the tablet alone, with the added value of the keyboard saving you an extra $199. The entire experience here is centered around a 12.3-inch touchscreen molecule display. Google has armed its Pixel Slate with 64GB of on-board storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and ten hours of battery life. Plus, throw in the keyboard and you’ll be ready to take work on-the-go. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More below.

JBL Link 10 Portable Speaker packs Assistant

Today only, Best Buy has the JBL Link 10 Portable Google Assistant Speaker for $100. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and is the best price we’ve seen since back in March. Bringing Google Assistant to a portable form-factor, JBL’s Link 10 features an IPX7-waterproof housing, as well as up to five hours of audio playback per charge. To round out the features there’s built-in Chromecast support, which lets you add this into your multi-room audio setup.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 hit new low

The latest Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones 700 are on sale for $327 today at Rakuten. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $399 and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date since its release. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones have been anxiously awaiting a new discount. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge.

