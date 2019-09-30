Google Home Max and Nest Hub are on sale today, plus Ring Video doorbell is 30% off and there are new deals on Assistant-enabled light switches. All that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bring Assistant home from just $58

Rakuten is offering a pair of deals on Assistant-enabled smart speakers from $58 today, including Google Home Max at $212. Originally $400, it typically goes for around $250 these days. This offer is $7 less than our previous mention. Google’s Home Max Speaker delivers all of your favorite streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more. It’s also capable of connecting to devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Assistant capabilities deliver smart home control and more. We called it a “really nice fancy speaker” in our hands-on review.

Ring Video Doorbell drops lower than Prime Day

Today only, Daily Steals via Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell for $68. That’s $32 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon, beats our last mention by $11, and even undercuts Prime Day pricing by $2. If you’ve got a standard doorbell, today’s discount should make you consider upgrading. Once swapped out, you’ll be able to see who’s at the door, even when away from home. Motion detection capabilities allow you to be alerted whether the doorbell was used or not.

Have Assistant control Wemo’s Smart Light Switch

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Wemo Smart In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $30. Normally selling for $40 these days, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, Best Buy will still charge you $45.

In-wall light switches are an affordable way to enjoy smart home lighting without replacing every bulb, and Wemo’s option notably sports Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Smartphone control enters the mix too, giving you the ability to set schedules, apply automation, and more.

