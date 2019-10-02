Today’s best deals include Amazon’s Acer Gold Box with Chromebooks and more on sale. Other notable offers include the Bose QC 35 SII wireless headphones and rechargeable batteries. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon has Acer Chromebooks and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering some deep deals on Acer Chromebooks and accessories. We are seeing a selection of deals on monitors ranging from 32-inch WQHD displays to much more budget-friendly options from $60. That’s on top of some Amazon lows on Chromebooks and bags to carry them in. You’ll even find some great deals on gaming-related gear like mice, headsets and more.

Enjoy some of the best ANC headphones

The wildly popular Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones are down to $224 over at Rakuten. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 various retailers. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for a few years now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple.

Rayovac Rechargeable Batteries for just $5

Amazon offers a four-pack of Rayovac Rechargeable AA Batteries for $5. Regularly $9, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best offer we can find. Going the rechargeable route is a great way to cut down on your waste production over time. Rayovac promises that you can power up these AAs nearly 1,500 times, making it a great way to kick your battery buying habits to the curb. Includes a five-year warranty as well for added peace of mind.

