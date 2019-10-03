Today’s best deals feature Kenwood Android Auto receivers at up to $100 off, a notable discount on the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook, and Nest Protect. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $100 on Kenwood Android Auto Receivers

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the previous generation Kenwood 7-inch In-Dash CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX7706S for $330. Normally fetching $400, today’s offer saves you $70 and matches the best price we’ve seen in the past. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback and more a breeze while commuting. We’re also seeing other Kenwood CarPlay receivers at up to $100 off.

ASUS 14-inch Chromebook sports USB-C at $199

Walmart offers the ASUS Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/64GB for $199. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $270. Today’s deal is a match of the best offer we’ve seen outside of membership-required Costco sales. This model sports a 14-inch HD display with a 180-degree hinge which can be laid completely flat. Inside you’ll find an Intel dual-core Celeron 2.4GHz processor, 4GB worth of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. Other notable features include USB-A and C ports for connecting all of the latest accessories out there.

Save on two Nest Protect Smoke and CO monitors

Today only, Home Depot is offering a two-pack of Nest Protect Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors for $190. As a comparison, a single unit typically sells for $119, making today’s deal a $48 savings from the regular going rate. Nest Protect connects to your Wi-Fi and monitors both smoke and carbon monoxide in your home. It works with the Nest Thermostat (not required) plus it can alert you via your smartphone as well. It has a “friendly voice alert” system that won’t alarm you too badly if the toast is burning.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Suaoki S200 Power Station Review: Unique design packed with features [Video]

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Can this Amazon best-seller hold up? [Video]

Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled-down classic [Video]