Thursday’s best deals include the Moto Z3 Play with two Moto mods for $170, you can also pick up Fossil’s $199 stainless steel smartwatch and Linksys mesh Wi-Fi systems are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score the Moto Z3 Play with one of two Moto mods

Motorola currently offers its unlocked Moto Z3 Play 32GB Android Smartphone for $170. To make this deal even more enticing, Motorola is throwing in a free moto mod. Just add the smartphone to your cart alongside the stereo speaker or gamepad mod. You’d typically pay $320 for the handset at various other retailers. Today’s offer is $30 under our previous mention and the lowest we’ve seen to date. Featuring a six-inch AMOLED display, Moto Z3 Play sports 12 and 5MP dual rear cameras alongside expandable microSD storage. You’ll also be able to choose between unlocking the handset via a fingerprint sensor or with facial recognition. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Adorn your wrist with Fossil’s $199 stainless steel HR smartwatch

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm Stainless Steel for $199. Find it available at Best Buy as well as direct from Fossil for the same price. Typically selling for $275, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, comes within $14 of the Amazon all-time low and is a match of the second-best we’ve seen throughout 2019. Powered by WearOS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, a stainless steel casing and band offer a stylish appearance.

Take $70 off Linksys’ Velop Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System

Amazon offers the Linksys Velop Mesh Tri-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $230. Usually selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a savings of 23%, is $20 under our previous mention and comes within $8 of the all-time low. The Linksys Velop Mesh System can blanket your home in up to 4,000-square feet of Tri-Band, 802.11ac coverage. You’re looking at up to 2,200Mb/s network speeds as well, and each of the included two Wi-Fi routers packs two Gigabit Ethernet ports.

