AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Liberty Air True-Wireless Earbuds in white for $56. As a comparison, these earbuds typically sell for $79, with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked and $7 less than our previous mention. While AirPods remain to be the cream of the crop in this category, Anker’s Liberty Airs offer plenty to like. You’ll get that familiar white design alongside up to five hours of battery life. That number goes to 20 hours with the included carrying and charging case. You’ll find integrated touch controls on the earbuds themselves, with the ability to answer calls, handle playback, and adjust volume. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Charge two devices wirelessly

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad 2.0 for $67. Typically selling for $90, today’s offer is good for an over 25% discount, is $3 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. This dual charging pad features both 12W and 7.5W Qi coils, which can refuel two smartphones simultaneously. Whether you’re rocking an older Galaxy handset or just grabbed either of Samsung’s latest Note 10 handsets, picking up the brand’s charging station is a must. Another perk is that those with a Galaxy wearable will also be able to power up the device alongside a smartphone. It comes bundled with a USB-C cable and wall adapter, as well.

Pocket $50 in savings on Ring Stick Up Cam

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the wired and battery Ring Stick Up Cam for $130. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer saves you $50 and comes within $3 of the best we’ve seen. Featuring a weatherproof design, Ring Stick Up Cam can be installed indoors or out to give your home added surveillance thanks to a 1080p sensor. With either a wired or battery-powered design, it’ll be able to fit into a variety of setups. This camera also works with Alexa for viewing feeds on an Echo Show, as well as your smartphone.

