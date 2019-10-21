Monday’s best deals include Pixel 2/XL on sale from $170, Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $10, and discounts on Amazon’s latest Kindles. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Unlocked Pixel 2/XL is on sale from $170

Woot offers fully unlocked refurbished Pixel 2/XL models from $170 for the 64 GB model, which is $30 less than our previous refurbished mention and down from the original $649 price tag. You can also grab the larger Pixel 2 XL for $199.99 (Originally $1,100+). Pixel 2 offers a 12 MP camera, up to 25 hours of battery life, and a water-resistant design. It includes a 90-day warranty. Although a few generations older now, this is still a solid buy for kids and grandparents. It includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Save on Assistant-enabled smart home gear from $10

Today only, Best Buy is offering up to 50% off select TP-Link Kasa smart plugs and LED light bulbs from $10. Our top pick is the TP-Link Kasa HS107 2-outlet Smart Plug for $15. It typically goes for $30 at Amazon where we’ve seen it drop as low as $21. These unique smart home plugs offers two outlets, which we rarely see in this product category. Create schedules and more to easily eliminate energy vampires. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant setups. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Amazon’s latest Kindles are on sale from $65

Amazon offers its all-new entry-level Kindle E-reader for $65. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the best price we’ve tracked outside of Prime Day 2019. The latest Kindle features a 167 ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage.

