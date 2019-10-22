Amazon’s Gold Box offers Android accessories, storage and more from under $9, plus deals on Aukey USB-C chargers, and Lenovo’s Smart Display. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon has storage deals and more today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Mac and PC accessories, storage, and more. There’s plenty of notable deals today, headlined by SanDisk’s 256GB Extreme microSDXC card for $40. As a comparison, it typically goes for $55. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. With transfer speeds up to 160MB/s, this microSD card is ideal for high-resolution content like 4K video and more. It’s also rated for various physical conditions, with a temperature, water, shock, and x-rayproof design. Shop the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here.

Power up with Aukey’s USB-C charger

Amazon offers the Aukey 27W USB-C PD Wall Charger for $15. Usually selling for $26, today’s offer saves you 40% and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. This wall charger can dish out up to 27W of power via its USB-C PD port. At just one-inch thick, it’s small enough to fit into your everyday carry, too.

Lenovo Smart Display delivers Assistant, more

eBay offers the Lenovo 10-inch Smart Display in refurbished condition for $75. Down from the usual $250 price tag that you’ll find at other retailers, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the lowest we’ve tracked. Centered around an either eight or ten-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Display supercharges Assistant with the ability to watch YouTube content, pull up smart camera feeds, and so much more. As per the usual, you’ll also be able to summon up Google’s voice assistant to control smart home gadgets, get news updates, or listen to music. You can check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look. Includes a 90-day warranty.

