Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones are on sale for $220, while JBL Link 500 is $150. You’ll also get Nomad’s Qi charging hub for $52. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones offer stellar ANC

Rakuten offers the Bose QuietComfort 35 SII Wireless Headphones for $220. As a comparison, we typically see these headphones hold steady at $349 via Amazon and other retailers. Today’s deal is $4 less than our previous mention. I’ve been using the Bose QC 35s for quite some time now, and I can whole-heartedly recommend this set. Features include three levels of noise-cancellation, up to 20-hours of battery life and more. A dedicated button delivers access to various voice assistants from Google and Apple. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Google Assistant headlines JBL’s Link 500 Speaker

JBL currently offers its Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker in white for $150. Normally fetching $450 direct from JBL, right now you’ll pay $400 at Best Buy or as low as $200 at Harman Kardon’s official eBay store. Headlined by the inclusion of built-in Google Assistant, this smart speaker will be able to command your smart home, answer questions, and so much more. Thanks to four 15W internal speakers and dual high-performance transducers, Link 500 should sound great, too. We’ve previously nominated it as one of the best Google Assistant speakers.

Nomad’s Qi charger is on sale