The Samsung Galaxy Home and Home Mini are both enigmas, having been announced but subsequently never released — bar a limited beta testing program announcement.

The good news is that Samsung has now released a statement specifically addressing the lack of information on both of the Bixby-powered smart home speakers.

The Korean tech giant told SamMobile: “The smart speaker plays an integral role in Samsung’s vision to make lives simpler and more convenient through the Internet of Things (IoT).”

“Through a beta test program for Galaxy Home and Galaxy Home Mini, we have listened to valuable feedback from consumers and are now in the process of evaluating the results of the beta test. We will look forward to sharing more details on the product availability soon.”

While that is great news for a potential Samsung Galaxy Home release, the lack of anything concrete isn’t great. If you were excited about the admittedly neat form factor, then it seems you’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to get up close and personal with Bixby in a speaker.

Speculation is also rife, as the Galaxy Home Mini was spotted at the Samsung Developers Conference 2019. The smaller speaker has already been available as part of a beta testing program in South Korea for two months. If developers are getting a closer look, then it does hint at a release in the not-too-distant future.

A bigger question mark over the Galaxy Home and Home Mini might actually be if anyone wants to invest in another ecosystem at this stage. The Google Home and Alexa smart speaker integrations make them difficult to tackle — even the Apple HomePod has struggled to make a dent.

Let us know down in the comments section if you are excited for the Samsung Galaxy Home. Will you be picking one up once a release date is officially announced?

