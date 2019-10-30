While the Android 10 beta is now rolling out for the Galaxy S10 and Note 10, it appears to have a bit of a fatal flaw that is locking some testers out of their devices.

The bug was reported by Samsung Community members and prevents access to your locked phone as it refuses your PIN, password, or pattern. It even occurs after your phone has been restarted (via SamMobile).

It’s not immediately clear just how many people this flaw is affecting right now, but it’s worth being cautious if you are part of the Android 10 beta on your Galaxy phone.

[Update 10/30]: After much uproar, tears and fears a fix is now rolling out for the locking issue (via SamMobile/Reddit). The OTA file measures in at 132MB and also includes the November 2019 security patch but the essential inclusion here is the locking flaw hotfix.

If you are running the OneUI Beta on your Galaxy S10 or Note 10, it’s important that you check your device System updates panel as soon as possible to ensure you too don’t get locked out of your smartphone. To be sure you’ve got the right update, the patch ha build number G97*FXXU3ZSL.

According to SamMobile, some people who have the “Remote lock” feature enabled been able to get access to their locked devices by using the Samsung Find My Mobile app to remotely delete all biometrics (password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint, and facial data). They also note that even using this method doesn’t stop the flaw entirely, as you’re no longer able to register a new PIN or password afterwards.

If you don’t have the Remote lock feature enabled, then one of the few solutions to this pretty glaring flaw is to factory reset your Galaxy S10 or Note 10 to Android Pie using the Samsung Smart Switch app. This will erase all data from your phone, so is not exactly the most welcome solution.

Samsung has yet to comment on the issue, as sending out an update won’t work as you need to unlock your device to agree to download and install. Our advice would be to ensure you have a password or PIN disabled prior to updating to the Android 10 beta.

Alternatively, it might be worth just avoiding the beta build until the issues are resolved. This also comes as the fingerprint issues with the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have only just been resolved. It looks like Samsung has some more work to do, with the Android 10 build of One UI before it’s ready for primetime.

