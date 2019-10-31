Thursday’s best deals include the Kenwood 7-inch Android Auto Receiver for $500, plus deals on Chromebooks and the Arlo Ultra 4K security cameras. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Kenwood 7-inch Android Auto Receiver is now $500

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the Kenwood 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver DMX9706S for $500. Down from $600, today’s offer saves you $100, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Featuring a seven-inch touchscreen display, Kenwood’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. There’s also the ability to connect a second USB port, so your friends can DJ from the back seat.

Save $220 on the Acer Chromebook Spin 13

Amazon offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 13 3.4GHz/128GB/8GB for $600. Having dropped from $820, today’s offer saves you 27%, beats the previous offer by $60, and is down to a new Amazon low. For comparison, Best Buy will sell you the 64GB model for $842 right now. Featuring a 2-in-1 convertible design, this Chromebook sports a 13.5-inch HDR display and pairs with an included Wacom stylus for taking notes or drawing. In terms of I/O, you’re looking dual USB-C connectivity, USB 3.0, microSD, and more. The entire package is powered by a 3.4GHz Core i5 processor so you won’t have to sacrifice on speed, either. Plus in true Chromebook fashion, you’re looking at up to ten hours of battery life per charge.

Arlo Ultra 4K Security Cameras deliver UHD feeds

Amazon offers the Arlo Ultra 4K Security Two-Camera System for $518. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $600 at Best Buy and other online retailers. Today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. If you need the three-camera bundle, it’s currently $719 at Amazon, down from the usual $800 price tag. As Arlo’s new high-end entry into the world of security cameras, the Ultra line offers 4K footage complete with HDR support. It sports a wire-free and weather-resistant design so that you can place them just about anywhere on your property. Other notable specs include “enhanced” night vision, noise-canceling technology, and auto-zoom. We found it to be more than suitable in our hands-on review as a top of the line option.

