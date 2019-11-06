When it comes to Black Friday, the most popular shopping day of the year, it’s all about finding the best deals. From Galaxy S10 to Chromebooks to Google Home, everyone wants the cheapest prices on all the top products. If you’re ready to sit down and find awesome deals as you nibble on Thanksgiving leftovers, here are the best Black Friday websites for 2019.

9to5Toys.com

What better place to find deals for Black Friday than our very own sister site! Shameless plug: 9to5Toys is covering sales, store hours, deals, and more for your holiday shopping. And to make it easy for you, they have a whole section dedicated to it.

9to5Toys gives you the scoop on what you need to know about Black Friday, including when it is, which stores participate, and what you should know about ad leaks — they’ve got everything covered from Amazon to Kohls.

But best of all, they’ll be wading through all the ads and tracking all the best deals for you! We’ll show you the products you can get at the best discounts at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Office Depot, Kohl’s, Sears, HP, Dell, and many other retailers.

At 9to5Toys, you can already find the New Toys of the Day, check out Smartphone Accessories, and see what major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have to offer. So of course, they’re here for you with exclusive coverage this Black Friday too. Be sure to check each day for what’s new!

Here’s some of their latest coverage for this year:

BlackFriday.com

With a big countdown right at the bottom of BlackFriday.com, you know exactly how much time is left until Black Friday begins down to the minute.

BlackFriday.com gives you popular ads scans from stores like Target, Sears, Kohl’s, Big Lots, and more. Each circular shows you every page nice and clear, and lets you click any item for details. If you select a deal, you’ll be taken directly to the retailer’s online store for your purchase.

In addition to browsing the ads, check out your favorite stores, shop by category, or best of all, look at the top Black Friday deals for this year. You’ll find huge savings on appliances, toys, apparel, and electronics.

Sign up with your email address to receive ad scan and deal alerts from BlackFriday.com. And be sure to head back to the site on Cyber Monday for another great selection of deals at the stores you love.

TheBlackFriday.com

Similar to BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com shows you ad scans from stores like Home Depot, Kmart, Costco, Sears, and many others. This deal site categorizes them for you nicely by the most popular, the latest added, and those on the way.

One cool section of TheBlackFriday.com includes their toy guides. Find out which stores have sales on Elsa dolls from Frozen II for your daughter or that awesome John Deere Gator Ride-On for your son. Click a product in one of the toy catalogs and head right to the website to buy.

With deals on everything else from TVs to laptops to video games, you’re sure to find the right price on the right product. TheBlackFriday.com also has a section for Early Black Friday so you can catch some specials before the big shopping day arrives.

BestBlackFriday.com

Continuing down the list of best Black Friday websites, BestBlackFriday.com is another great option for sales and deals this year. Shop at stores like Walmart, buy products from Lenovo, or check out the top toys for the 2019 season, all in one spot.

What’s cool about the ad scans on BestBlackFriday.com is that when you move your cursor over a product, you can choose to get more info, add it to your list, buy it, or compare prices at Amazon. If you decide to make a purchase, you’ll head straight to that item on the retailer’s website without additional maneuvering.

Subscribe with your email address and be the first to know when ads and sales times are leaked. The site will also be posting Cyber Monday circulars during the week of Thanksgiving, so make sure you take a look at those deals on BestBlackFriday.com too.

BlackFridayCentral.net

BlackFridayCentral.net is a little different than the other Black Friday websites on our list. This site lets you pop in a product and compare prices across the board. You can also browse by categories like computers, sports, furniture, and toys.

Looking for a tablet for your dad or ebook reader for your mom? You can find products like these for up to 75% off. Whatever you’re searching for, you’ll see a list of results with prices so you can head to the online store to buy. You can also narrow down your results by brand, store, interest, or a feature.

For comparing prices on items you plan to buy, BlackFridayCentral.net makes it easy. Plus, if you’re interested in a certain product, you can sign up to receive a text message when the item goes on sale. What could be easier than that?

GottaDeal – Black Friday

GottaDeal is a decent destination any time of year, but it’s a particularly helpful website when Black Friday rolls around. You can browse through each page of every circular or zero in on a specific store’s deals in the Black Friday Ads section.

If looking through each ad scan gets to be too much, GottaDeal lets you view the ad item listing instead. This lets you see each product, categorized by type, and with prices. You can also use advanced filtering options for store, category, or the type of deal.

With stores and products from Amazon to Harbor Freight to Stein Mart, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for this holiday season. So for deals any day, but especially Black Friday, check out GottaDeal.

Happy shopping!

There you have it, folks; some of the best Black Friday websites for nabbing all the best Android and Google deals in 2019! Take a look now and get them bookmarked so you’re ready to shop when the time arrives.

