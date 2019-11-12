Tuesday’s best deals include SanDisk microSD storage, JBL Assistant-enabled speakers, and a new Anker sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

SanDisk 512GB microSD card returns to Amazon low

Amazon offers the SanDisk 512GB microSD Card for $80. That’s down from the usual $100 price tag. It just dropped to $90 at B&H from $110 in recent days. Amazon’s price is a match of the all-time low. With transfer speeds up to 100MB/s, this 512GB microSD card delivers data quickly between devices whether it’s your Android smartphone or gaming console. Ideal for storing large amounts of content, such as 4K video.

JBL Link 500 features Google Assistant

Harman’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link 500 Google Assistant Speaker for $150. Normally selling for $450 direct from JBL, today’s offer saves you as much as 66%, matches our previous mention, and is right around the all-time low. Helmed by the inclusion of built-in Google Assistant, this smart speaker will be able to command your smart home, answer questions, and so much more. Thanks to four 15W internal speakers and dual high-performance transducers, Link 500 should sound great, too. JBL notes that it can “fill large rooms with amazing stereo sound, deep bass, and clear highs.”

Anker discounts its latest USB-C accessories, more

Anker’s Singles Day sale is now live with notable deals on the brand’s latest accessories and more at Amazon. Our top pick is the new 18W PowerPort III Nano USB-C Wall Charger for $16. That’s a 20% savings from the regular going rate and the first price drop since it was announced. With a footprint smaller than Apple’s official wall charger, this model offers USB-C connectivity and 18W charging speeds. Great if you’re rocking the latest iPhones or Pixel 4. Learn more in our hands-on review. Check out the entire sale right here.

