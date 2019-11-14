Google Pixel 3 XL is $440 for today only, plus deals on Nokia Android phones and Tenga Mesh Wi-Fi systems highlight today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. You’ll find all that and more just below.

Grab Google’s GSM unlocked Pixel 3 XL on sale

Woot currently offers the Google Pixel 3 XL 64GB GSM Unlocked Android Smartphone in Not Pink for $440. Usually selling for upwards of $599 direct from Google, right now you’ll find it sitting at the Amazon low of $535. Today’s offer is good for upwards of a 26% discount and matches our previous mention for one of the best direct cash discounts yet. While it may not be the latest from Google these days, Pixel 3 XL is still a compelling handset. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core CPU and features a 6.3-inch 1440p display, 4GB of RAM, and more. You can dive into our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Nokia’s new 7.2 includes a SIM card kit at $329

B&H currently offers the Nokia 7.2 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a Mint Mobile 3-Month SIM Card Kit for $330. Usually selling for $349 at Amazon, today’s offer is the first discount we’ve seen so far and good for an overall 20% savings when you consider the $60 value of the SIM kit.

Nokia’s new 7.2 Android smartphone features a 6.3-inch HD+ display with HDR10 support, as well as a three-camera setup comprised of 48MP quad-pixel, a 5MP depth sensing, and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor. This handset runs Android Pie out of the box, but Nokia also promises you’re looking at two or more years of software updates. Check out our hands-on review for more.

Just $56 snags Tenda’s 2-node 802.11.ac Mesh Wi-Fi System

Amazon is offering the Tenda 2-node 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi System (MW3) for $56. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is within a buck or two of the lowest price we have tracked. This mesh network solution delivers up to 1200Mbps performance alongside coverage that can span 3,000-square feet. Everything can be managed using the Tenda app, which is available on iOS and Android.

