We’re now less than two days away from the launch of Google Stadia, and most pre-orderers of the Stadia Founders Edition have now been charged for their purchase, meaning their hardware will ship soon. However, for some unfortunate folks, Stadia pre-orders are being put on hold and then cancelled automatically by the Google Store due to payment issues.

Joy is abounding today on the Google Stadia subreddit, as pre-orderers are sharing their excitement about their orders being charged and soon shipped. Between the happier posts are at least five different cases of orders worldwide being put on hold due to issues with the payment method.

Frustratingly, the email stating that an order has been put on hold explains that you have a week to resolve the payment issue, but, so far, any attempt to do so has been met with the immediate cancellation of the order.

Even worse, those who contacted Google Support were unable to get their Founders Edition pre-order reinstated. Instead, the support team has simply been suggesting that they order a Premiere Edition, which offers less perks for the same price.

Google is aware of the situation, at the very least, with Stadia community manager Grace acknowledging the cancelled pre-orders and offering some limited advice.

If you have any issues regarding your payment method please contact Google Store Support at https://support.google.com/store/. We are actively working with the very few customers whose card was either declined or flagged as fraudulent.

If you aren’t already, be sure to watch your email inbox for messages from Google about your Stadia preorder, especially tomorrow as Founders Edition kits should begin to ship. Should you find that your Stadia order has been cancelled, reach out to support and drop a comment down below. This, unfortunately, is far from the first time that Google Store support has been less than helpful in resolving customers’ issues.

