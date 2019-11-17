Ahead of the streaming service’s launch on Tuesday, Google is getting ready to send out Founder’s Editions to the first pre-orderers. The process begins with a Google payment charge for Stadia before the first shipments tomorrow.

On Saturday evening/early Sunday morning, many that ordered Founder’s Edition on June 6th had their payment methods charged. It will appear on your banking records as pending/processing from the “GOOGLE*Google Store.”

Given that pre-orders were made five months ago, more than a handful of people had their cards expire. The Google Store provides a seven day grace period to enter a new payment method before your order is canceled.

Shortly after the Stadia charge, the Google Store Order details page has been updated to note how “We’ll email you when your shipment is on its way.” At this point, no address changes can be made. The next step is an email with tracking details from the Google Store. For those that get this alert on November 18th, the Stadia Code needed to redeem a username and access the streaming service will not be available until Tuesday at 9AM PT.

Meanwhile, there are several reports that “Delivered by” dates from late October have slipped a few days for some, while others are getting earlier estimates. Google during the Stadia AMA revealed that the first shipments will be sent out on Monday to ensure delivery by launch.

