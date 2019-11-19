A fresh Anker Gold Box starts at just $11 while Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 falls to $250, and you can pick up a pair of Google Assistant plugs for $22. You’ll find all that below in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Anker Gold Box starts at just $11

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 32% off various Anker charging accessories. The deals start at $11. Our top pick is the PowerWave Base Qi Charger for $15. It typically sells for upwards of $22. This is a new Amazon all-time low. Anker’s PowerWave Base delivers wireless Qi charging at up to 10W speeds. It departs from other offerings on the market today with its slim design and device-sized footprint. Shop the rest of today’s sale right here.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active2 falls to $250

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm for $250. This is down from its $300 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. For comparison, BJ’s will offer the 40mm version for $240 on Black Friday. The Galaxy Watch Active2 is one of Samsung’s latest releases. While the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 reign supreme with ECG tracking, the Galaxy Watch Active2 should be gaining this capability in early 2020, making it a great health-oriented fitness wearable for Android users. Plus, the sleek design will compliment any wardrobe you wear this winter. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Grab two Assistant-enabled smart plugs for $22

TP-Link’s official eBay storefront offers a two-pack of its HS103 Mini Smart Plugs for $22. Usually selling for $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low there, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the Kasa line of accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets.

