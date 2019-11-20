Pick up a Google Home Mini and Wyze bundle for $109, plus deals on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A and Ring Doorbell 2. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score a Home Mini for free with Wyze’s Smart Home Bundle

Home Depot is currently offering the Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle paired with a Google Home Mini for $109. Typically you’d pay upwards of $158 for both items, with the bundle going for $109 by itself and the Assistant speaker regularly fetching $49, though it’s currently marked down to $25. This is the best value we’ve seen to date. Included in this starter bundle is Wyze Cam, alongside three of its LED light bulbs, two smart plugs, Wyze Sense security kit, and a 32 GB microSD card. This is a great way to dive into the popular camera system while also outfitting your smart home with a variety of new sensors and accessories to control.

Samsung’s $202 Galaxy Tab A with a $50 Amazon gift card

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch 32 GB for $202 with a bundled $50 Amazon gift card. This is a $280 value and is one of the best deals we’ve ever tracked. The Galaxy Tab A is great for watching movies and TV shows while on the go this holiday season. Though it only has 32 GB of built-in storage, Samsung gives you a microSD slot to expand it up to 512 GB for offline movie viewing.

Ring Doorbell 2 drops to $119

Rakuten is offering the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $119. That’s $80 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within a mere $8 of the lowest price we have tracked. When I went smart doorbell shopping a couple years back, this offering was what I settled on. It hasn’t let me down, and my favorite feature has to be that it’s battery-powered. This ensured that I could place it wherever I wanted, unlike wired alternatives.

