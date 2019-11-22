Samsung Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset is $229, while you can also grab 512GB of SanDisk Extreme microSD storage for $110. Amazon’s Black Friday pricing on Kindle E-readers is also live. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset is on sale

Microsoft’s official eBay store offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset Bundle for $249. Typically selling for $499, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, is $30 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. This matched the expected Black Friday pricing. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey+ headset comes bundled with two motion-activated controllers. It immerses you in mixed reality experiences by pairing with a PC. Notable specs include built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound and a high-resolution AMOLED display. Plus, it improves on the previous generation version with Anti-Screen Door Effect technology and 1,233 PPI displays.

Get 512GB of speedy SanDisk microSD storage

Amazon currently offers the SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $110. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for an over 26% discount, matches the Amazon all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it under $130. For comparison, you’ll still pay the full price of $200 at Best Buy. SanDisk’s microSD card is a notable buy whether you’re in search of some extra storage for a drone, Android smartphone or tablet, action camera, or even a Nintendo Switch. It offers upwards of 160MB/s read and write speeds, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy speedy transfers when it comes to moving photos and other content over to your computer. You’re also looking at a lifetime warranty.

Black Friday pricing arrives for Amazon’s Kindle E-readers

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing on its Kindle E-readers is now live with free shipping for all. The latest entry-level Kindle drops to $60. You’d typically pay $90 for the E-reader alone. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low as well. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. More deals can be found right here.

