TaoTronics makes many different kinds of headphones, but one of its most popular models is the SoundSurge 60. These headphones offer many of the same benefits of popular alternatives that can be significantly more expensive. Bringing active noise cancelling, 40mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and more, you can’t find many headphone deals better than this. You can get them for just $39 shipped (Reg. $60) with exclusive code Google33.

The most important thing to know about these four-and-a-half-star-rated active noise cancelling headphones is that they bring active noise cancelling — that means the headphones themselves produce inaudible sound waves that perfectly balance out the noise around you, making it nearly impossible to hear the noise of annoying streets or chatter.

The sound itself in these headphones is also impressive for the price — the headphones have 40mm large-aperture drivers which deliver high quality sound and a deep, thumping bass. Here’s one of the most recent Amazon reviews noting their greatly-balanced trebles, mids, and bass:

These headphones are extremely comfortable with great quality sound. I am not an audiophile, but I do think I can notice the quality of different headphones. They have a great balance of trebles, mids and deep bass. Couldn’t ask for a better pair for the price.

Beyond the sound, these headphones also pack features you might not expect at $43. They have Bluetooth 5.0, which means the connection to your phone or other device should be steady and work over significant distances. TaoTronics also says that these headphones will get 2 hours of full sound with just 5 minutes of charge time, and you’ll get a full 30 hours of playtime on a full charge.

The actual build of the headphones is also convenient — they have an adjustable headband as well as 90° rotatable ear cups & pillow-soft protein cushions, and they fold & store in the carrying case to take anywhere.

You can get the TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 noise cancelling headphones at Amazon right now, and if you use code Google33 as well as the extra $10 coupon under the price tag, you can get this deal for a full purchase price of just $39 shipped. This code will end on November 28th, so act fast to get the best deal on this ideal gift or stocking stuffer this holiday season.