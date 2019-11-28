The long wait is over for the stable update of Android 10 on the Samsung Galaxy S10. The update is now rolling out in Europe with Germany first in line.

Initially, the update was only available to Galaxy S10 owners in Germany who were part of the original Android 10 beta program. However, the OTA download is now available to all Galaxy S10 owners in the country (via SamMobile).

Those on Android Pie and not participating in the beta have now reported that they too have received the Android 10 update on their Galaxy S10 devices. It’s also worth noting that the update also includes the December 2019 security patch. For those on the beta, the upgrade only measures in at around 140MB.

This is great news that the full Android 10 update seems to be rolling out ahead of the recently released roadmap — although that did give us a clearer indication of when other Galaxy devices might get the full OS upgrade. That roadmap has the Galaxy S10 getting the full update to Android 10 in January — which could still be the case for the vast majority of people given how long it can take for carrier localization, regional rollouts, and associated language tweaks.

If you do live in Germany, you should be able to get the update right now simply by heading to Settings > Software update and refreshing. SamMobile also notes that there are some bugs and issues that persist even in this stable build — so another update will likely be forthcoming to resolve there.

For those of you elsewhere, it’s unclear how long it will take the update to roll out more widely but it may be worth checking back regularly for more information. Alternatively, if you have got the Android 10 OTA on your Galaxy S10, then please let us know down in the comments section below.

