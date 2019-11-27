A Samsung Android 10 roadmap has hinted at when several popular Galaxy devices — including the Note 10, S10, Note 9, and S9 — are set to get the stable OS build.

According to a roadmap released by Samsung Israel, you can expect to see the stable Android 10 update on the Galaxy Note 10 and S10 as early as January 2020 (via SamMobile).

The roadmap also shows the expected release dates of the stable Android 10 update for several other popular Galaxy devices including the S9 and Note 9 — which are currently awaiting the OneUI 2.0 beta in the US.

For those of you with the Galaxy Note 9, there is even better news as the former flagship is set to get the stable Android 10 update in the very same month as the Note 10 and S10. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to receive the update a little later on in April 2020 — which is a bit of a shame.

While this is great news, it is still technically provisional information for those within Israel. We’re sure that Samsung will release specific regional roadmaps for the Android 10 rollout in due course but for now, this at least some sort of timeframe for some of the main Galaxy hardware.

There is even room for some mid-range Samsung devices and even some tablets within this extended Android 10 roadmap. It looks like Galaxy Tab S4 owners will have a long wait until September 2020 according to the posting.

Alternatively, you can check if the roadmap has been posted within your region by heading to the Samsung Members app and tapping the notification bell icon, then head to the Notices section. Anything deemed notable will be posted there. If you do notice anything specific, be sure to post a comment down below along with your region.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: