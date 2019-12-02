With Black Friday over, it’s time to turn our attention to Cyber Monday. We’re expecting this year’s big online-only event to deliver several notable offers on Google products, but also TVs, smart home gear, and much more. We’ll be working around the clock over at 9to5Toys to deliver all of the best deals throughout the weekend. Make sure you’re following us on Twitter as well, so you don’t miss out. Head below for all of the best Cyber Monday deals and more.

Best Google Cyber Monday deals

We’re expecting plenty of Google-focused deals to roll in from Google’s official Amazon storefront, along with deals over at Target, Best Buy, and Walmart. We’ll be updating our Black Friday guide over at 9to5Toys as well throughout the week with all of the latest offers on Android devices, smart home tech, and more.

Pixel 4 discounts abound for Black Friday with a notable $200 discount from the regular going rate, bringing prices down to $599. You can also save on Pixel 3a, which is available at $250 plus activation fees or $299 unlocked.

Chromebook deals are expected to be in good supply for Cyber Monday, with our top pick so far being HP’s USB-C Chromebook 14 at $180. That’s down from the usual $250 going rate and is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. We’ll be updating this post throughout Cyber Monday with additional deals.

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are also getting marked down to $100 for Cyber Monday. This is a new Amazon all-time low and $30 off the regular going rate.

Nearly all of this year’s best Cyber Monday deals for Google’s own devices are now live from $19. This includes notable discounts on Home Mini, Chromecast, Nest, and more. You’ll find all of our top picks right here.

Best Apple Cyber Monday deals

Apple is slated to have a massive Cyber Monday for 2019. We expect the best deals to come through its Amazon storefront, although other retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart will be rolling out aggressive offers, too.

The best Cyber Monday deals are going to include several notable Apple Watch deals, headlined by Series 5 models at up to $80 off. Deals are currently starting at $355, but there is a chance they may drop even lower tomorrow. You can see all the latest deals right here.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands as there are plenty of options out there to choose from. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

One of the Black Friday deals improved for Cyber Monday, with Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad hitting $230 at Amazon and even less at Target. This marks a new all-time low and at least $99 off.

Today only, Woot is rolling out a number of notable deals on previous-generation iPads, MacBooks, iMacs. These are all certified refurbished models with deals from just $40. Ideal for kids or grandparents now in need of the latest tech.

Are you looking for iPhones? You’ll find all of the best Cyber Monday deals on Apple handsets in our constant-updating guide. Notable offers include iPhone 7 for FREE and various iPhone 11 gift card promotions.

Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBooks are also on sale by up to $210 off, marking the best prices we’ve tracked at Amazon to date.

Rounding out this year’s most notable Apple discounts is Amazon’s huge Cyber Monday accessory sale, which marks down just about every add-on for MacBooks, iPads, iPhones, and more. Deals start at $14.

Smart home tech, TVs, and more

Looking for the best Cyber Monday deals on TVs? You’ve come to the right place. Best Buy, Amazon, Target, and many more are all offering notable price drops on some of this year’s best TVs. Deals start from $88.

Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 dock is also getting a notable discount for Cyber Monday to $219. When paired with your MacBook, it delivers expansive I/O and much more. Check out all the details right here.

Other notable deals include:

And everything else…

Cyber Monday at 9to5Toys

