Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is on sale from $649 today, plus deals on Sony’s latest wireless earbuds, and a new Anker Gold Box. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Note 9 from $649 today

Today only, Amazon offers the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Unlocked Android Smartphone from $649. That’s down from the original as much as $1,250 price tag and regular $1,000 going rate on the 512GB model. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon and $36 less than the Black Friday price.

Notable features include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, bundled S-Pen, alongside 8 and 12MP cameras. 4K video recording at 60fps is certainly a standout as well. We called it a “phone that makes almost no compromises” in our hands-on review.

Sony’s AirPods competitor hits Amazon all-time low

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 in both colors. That’s down from the regular $228 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low, alongside the first discount we’ve tracked. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24 hours of use on a full charge and 90 minutes’ worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category.

Anker’s Gold Box discounts projectors and more

Anker via Amazon offers various Nebula projectors and accessories from $20. Our top pick is the Nebula Capsule Projector for $222. It typically sells for $350 at Amazon with today’s deal being $2 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on the go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push of a button. It includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Check out the entire sale here.

