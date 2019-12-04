YouTube in recent years has been pushing its subscription services from Premium to TV. To boost sales this holiday season, the Google company is bringing YouTube gift codes to the US, starting with Amazon.

Framed as a way to “give the gift of endless entertainment,” YouTube gift codes can be used toward the $11.99/month YouTube Premium for ad-free videos across the entire site, or $9.99 just for tunes with Music Premium. In the US, YouTube TV is also available as a cord-cutting solution that offers over 70 channels with an unlimited cloud DVR.

They can also be used to to support creators with Channels Memberships that offer badges, emoji, and other perks. Lastly, YouTube gift codes can be used to buy movies and television shows.

That last use reveals that the codes are essentially just Google Play credits that can also be used for buying Android apps and other media like books:

When redeemed, the gift code value will be added to the recipient’s Google Play balance, which can be used to make purchases on YouTube or Google Play.

Already available in Mexico, the US launch is currently exclusive to Amazon. There is no actual physical gift card with YouTube branding, and the entire process is digital with codes emailed. Amounts can range from $25 to $100, with the online retailer allowing for multiple quantities, and selecting a delivery date. You can also include a message and select a virtual design cover for “YouTube” or “YouTube Premium.”

Recipients will get instructions, or can visit youtube.com/redeem. Overall, this might be an easy “stocking stuffer” given the brand awareness of YouTube, and encourage Premium subscriptions.

