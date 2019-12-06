Today’s best deals include the Moto G7 for $197, discounted Nest Hub bundles, and Samsung’s sleek Space Monitor. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Score Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a new low

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $197. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut for the all-time low by $2, and marks the best we’ve seen. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual rear camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design, and face unlock round out its notable features.

Nest Hub + Sling TV bundle

Sling is offering a FREE Google Nest Hub when you pre-purchase three months of its Live TV service. This means you can get three months of Sling plus a Nest Hub for as little as $75, depending on the subscription level you choose. Google’s Nest Hub offers you Assistant for simple smart home voice commands, and easily lets you watch Sling without having to pick up a remote. Sling is great for those who have recently cut the cord, yet still want to enjoy some Live TV.

Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $270. Having originally retailed for $400, you’ll more recently find it going for $330. Today’s offer saves you $60, comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: PDP Mars Lightcon Lightgun revives an iconic gaming accessory [Video]

Sphero RVR Review: Learn to code with this nimble, customizable robot [Video]

Audio-Technica ATH-G1WL Review: My new go-to wireless gaming headset [Video]