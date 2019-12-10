Tuesday’s best deals include $300 off Galaxy S10 devices, alongside markdowns on Samsung’s 11-inch Chromebook, and various Google Pixel phones. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Amazon chops $300 off Galaxy S10 devices

Today only, Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB in unlocked condition for $600. That’s down $300 from the regular going rate and a match of the best price we’ve seen this year at Amazon, dating back to Prime Day. You can also pick up the larger 10+ model for $700, which is also $300 off the regular going rate. Notable features include a 6.1-inch display or larger, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that it is a “truly excellent smartphone.”

Samsung 11-inch Chromebook sports a robust build

Amazon offers the Samsung 11-inch Chromebook 4 for $180. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung delivers 4 GB worth of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, all in one tidy package. You’ll get an 11-inch display alongside a robust build, which Samsung describes as “military-grade durability.” You can also count on Google Assistant features, up to 12.5 hours of battery life, and gigabit Wi-Fi.

Various Google Pixel models on sale from $150

Today only, Woot offers various Pixel 2/3/XL models on sale from $150. Free shipping is available for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will be added otherwise. For comparison, Pixel 3 originally sold for $799 in new condition, while Pixel 3 XL went for $899. Today’s deal is $60 less than our previous mention. Pixel 3 sports Android 9.0 Pie, offers an OLED display with HDR, 12 MP camera, and more. In our hands-on review, we called it the best Android device on the market, and better than some of the latest-generation iPhones.

