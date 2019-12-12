Thursday’s best deals include the ASUS Chromebook 14 from $329, plus Anker accessories, and Google Home Mini and TV bundles. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save up to $90 on the ASUS Chromebook 14

Walmart currently offers the ASUS Chromebook 14 C425 Core M3/4 GB/128 GB for $329. Usually selling for $449, today’s offer saves you over 26% and marks the second-best offer we’ve seen to date. Based around a 14-inch NanoEdge display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design sports two USB-C ports alongside USB-A 3.1, a microSD card reader, and more. An Intel Core M3 processor pairs with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of onboard storage. Plus, up to 12 hours of battery keeps it running all-day long. You can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Amazon 1-day Anker Bluetooth speaker/earphone sale

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 39% off Anker Soundcore Bluetooth speakers and headphones. One standout is the Anker Soundcore Flare Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $40. Regularly $60 or more, today’s deal is about $20 or 36% off the going rate and is the best we can find. This IP67 dust and waterproof speaker features 360-degree audio via its passive bass radiators and dual drivers. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of playback per charge and a halo of LEDs along the bottom with five customizable modes “to suit your mood.” Check out the entire sale here.

Google Home Mini TV bundles

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Sharp 50-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $200. You’ll also receive a FREE Google Home Mini speaker with a purchase. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $300 alone without the add-on, and today’s deal is $50 less than our previous mention. Google Home Mini retails for as much as $49 regularly. This 50-inch Ultra HDTV makes for a perfect second or third display in your home. Built-in Roku functionality delivers all of your favorite streaming services without the need for adding an additional set-top box to the mix. Features include a 4K panel, three HDMI inputs, one USB port, and more. Bring Google Home Mini into the mix and you’ll be able to leverage Assistant to control various smart home features, listen to the news, and more.

Best trade-in deals

