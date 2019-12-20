Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 is $150, plus deals on Sonos Beam, and Ring Video Doorbells can be found in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for more.

Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 doubles as an Alexa display

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 10.1-inch 64GB Android Tablet for $150. Typically fetching up to $350, today’s offer saves you 58% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. For comparison, you’ll pay $300 for the 32GB model at Best Buy right now. Featuring a 10.1-inch screen, Lenovo’s Smart Tab P10 pairs with a charging dock in order to convert it into an Alexa hub. And if the 64GB of built-in storage isn’t enough, you’ll be able to leverage an up to 256GB microSD card for more. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos audio with an array of four built-in speakers.

Sonos Beam drops to $319

Amazon offers the Sonos Beam AirPlay 2-enabled Sound Bar for $319 shipped. That’s an $80 savings from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. Sonos Beam delivers AirPlay 2 compatibility, Alexa Voice Control and much more. Includes HDMI and optical inputs. This is a great way to upgrade your TV audio and the multi-room audio functionality is perfect for streaming all your favorite music services. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Ring Video Doorbells from $99

B&H offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $129. Typically fetching $249, it just dropped to $179 at Amazon, with today’s offer besting that promotional price by $50. Overall, you’re saving 49% and beating our previous mention by $14. As one of the most capable video doorbell in Amazon’s lineup, Ring Pro features 1080p video recording alongside 30 days of free cloud storage. Dual-band Wi-Fi support is another included feature as well as enhanced motion detection so you’ll always be notified when there’s activity outside your door. More Ring deals can be found right here from $99.

