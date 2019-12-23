YouTube TV Live Guide redesign shows one-week schedules on the web

- Dec. 23rd 2019 10:56 am PT

Apps & Updates
0
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Amid the slew of holiday specials currently airing, YouTube TV is redesigning its online Live Guide. In addition to being cleaner, it’s now more powerful by showing up to a week’s worth of programming schedules.

Announced this morning, Google notes how the “fresh new look” incorporates user feedback. In addition to seeing what’s currently on, you can also “scroll ahead seven days into the future.”

Already rolled out, the “Live” tab features two floating action buttons on the right edge of the screen to navigate. After moving into the future, a third FAB appears above to quickly return you to the current time.

Hovering over each card will note in red text how long until the show or movie starts. Other details include episode number, name, and rating. A tap opens the standard listing page to DVR, browse episodes, and see other information.

This is a vast improvement from only being able to see what’s on right now. A similar interface is already available for television apps — though larger screens could benefit from a simplified visual revamp, while the Android and iOS mobile clients still have the old look.

The YouTube TV Live Guide redesign provides a better leanback experience that allows you to just scroll instead of having to search, rely on suggestions, or manually go to a channel page to find out what’s coming next.

More about YouTube TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV

About the Author