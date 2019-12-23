Amid the slew of holiday specials currently airing, YouTube TV is redesigning its online Live Guide. In addition to being cleaner, it’s now more powerful by showing up to a week’s worth of programming schedules.

Announced this morning, Google notes how the “fresh new look” incorporates user feedback. In addition to seeing what’s currently on, you can also “scroll ahead seven days into the future.”

Already rolled out, the “Live” tab features two floating action buttons on the right edge of the screen to navigate. After moving into the future, a third FAB appears above to quickly return you to the current time.

Hovering over each card will note in red text how long until the show or movie starts. Other details include episode number, name, and rating. A tap opens the standard listing page to DVR, browse episodes, and see other information.

This is a vast improvement from only being able to see what’s on right now. A similar interface is already available for television apps — though larger screens could benefit from a simplified visual revamp, while the Android and iOS mobile clients still have the old look.

The YouTube TV Live Guide redesign provides a better leanback experience that allows you to just scroll instead of having to search, rely on suggestions, or manually go to a channel page to find out what’s coming next.

🎉Exciting News🎉-our Live Guide has a fresh new look. ✨

We listened to your feedback; now you can see what's on, and also scroll ahead 7 days into the future. 🔮 Take a peek on desktop and tell us what you think! #YouTubeTVTips pic.twitter.com/PgQE1c4VRN — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 23, 2019

