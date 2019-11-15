Hulu has been a big player in the live TV streaming market for a while but this week subscribers are getting bad news. Hulu Live TV is getting a big price jump up to $55 a month.

Starting December 18th, the Hulu + Live TV bundle will jump from its current $45/month price to $55/month for all users. Even if you’re subscribed right now, you won’t be grandfathered into the older price point.

Hulu’s Live TV option managed to take the number one spot in the category over the popular Sling TV just a few months ago as Variety points out.

This new higher price point also makes Hulu’s option more expensive than Google’s YouTube TV option. That service offers a handful of advantages including unlimited DVR space for a slightly more affordable $50 per month. Of course, Hulu + Live TV does offer something extra for that price since you’re also getting access to standard Hulu too.

Today, we’re letting customers know that the monthly base price of Hulu + Live TV will increase to $54.99, beginning December 18. The new price better reflects the substantial value of Hulu + Live TV and allows us to continue offering all of the popular live news, sports and entertainment programming included in the plan. Price changes are never easy to stomach, and we know that many people don’t watch live television year-round, so we’ve made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs. If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu’s less expensive on-demand plans when it’s over. If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months.

