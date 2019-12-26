Google Chrome is regularly updated and, more often than not, things go off without a hitch. In Google Chrome 79, though, many users have noticed that secondary profiles are losing their names and being called “Person 1” instead.

With Chrome v79 which is rolling out now, some users are noticing a bug with the secondary profiles on the browser. Secondary profiles act almost like a second browser, allowing families to have their Google accounts synced, separate history, and more. It’s also a handy tool for managing both personal and work accounts.

In this latest update, a bug is causing Google Chrome to rename those secondary profiles as “Person 1” and so on. It’s not deleting any profiles or wiping their data, but simply renaming the profile to remove its personalized or Google-based name. There are a couple of threads on Google’s support forums regarding the issue.

Personally, I saw this issue on my desktop Windows machine and a laptop as well. Another Windows laptop, though, didn’t have the same issue following that update.

The folks over at PinuikaWeb noted that the issue is caused by the #profile-menu-revamp flag. In Chrome 79, that flag is active by default and seems to be causing problems. Hopefully, it’s something Google can patch up in the near future. This is probably related to a change Google made to profiles in v79. Our Abner Li previously explained:

A related change sees the browser better emphasize what profile you’re using by adding a name next to the avatar. Intended for shared devices with multiple users, Google wants to make sure you are storing credentials in the right Google Account.

