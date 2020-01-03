One of the biggest valid criticisms of Google Stadia’s launch is its limited game selection. Without a doubt, Google Stadia works, and as 2020 rolls on, the game streaming service will become better as it gains a variety of much-needed features. Alongside Google’s efforts, game developers and publishers will do their part to make Stadia great over the coming year. Here’s a preview of every game we know is coming to Google Stadia in 2020.

Stadia re-releases in 2020

For better or worse, not every game that’s being released for Google Stadia in the coming year is necessarily new. While none of the platform’s games thus far are old enough to be considered “classics,” some of Stadia’s upcoming releases in 2020 are simply ports from other platforms.

That being the case, these games could land on Google Stadia at almost any time in 2020, though none have been given a formal release date yet.

The Crew 2

As it stands today, only two racing games are available for Google Stadia — GRID and Trials Rising. For those seeking a less rigid driving experience, the open world of Ubisoft’s The Crew 2, released in 2018, should certainly scratch the itch. In fact, The Crew 2 goes well beyond a traditional “driving” game with access to motorcycles, boats, and even airplanes.

DOOM

Google Stadia is an impressive feat of game processing and video codec engineering, but the one question that really matters is: “Can it run DOOM?” For Google Stadia, the answer is an emphatic yes, but not yet.

Originally released in 2016, DOOM is a fluid and frenetic new take on the 1993 progenitor of the first-person shooter genre, letting you fight for Mars against every demon of hell. In all likelihood, DOOM will launch on Google Stadia alongside its sequel, DOOM Eternal, which is currently slated for March 20th.

The Elder Scrolls Online

Despite having originally released over five years ago, one of the games I’m personally anticipating in 2020 is The Elder Scrolls Online, as it will be the first traditional MMORPG available for Google Stadia. As a long-time player of MMOs, the prospect of being able to play one anywhere, without being tied down to any particular screen, is an exciting one.

As shown in the trailer below, when The Elder Scrolls Online lands on Google Stadia, it’ll bring with it the game’s latest expansion, taking you to the land of Elsweyr.

SUPERHOT

While Stadia is no stranger to first-person shooters, 2016 indie darling SUPERHOT stands out from the crowd. The core hook of the game is that time only progresses while you are moving, enabling a tactical, yet Matrix-like combat flow. When SUPERHOT lands on Google Stadia, sometime in 2020, it will be accompanied by the game’s MIND CONTROL DELETE expansion pack.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

If you like the gameplay ideas behind Destiny 2, but are looking for a similar experience with less of the sci-fi fantasy flare, keep an eye out for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2. The game originally released in February of last year, and places players in the middle of a warzone in Washington, D.C.

Another Tom Clancy game, Breakpoint, was just released a few weeks ago for Stadia, and hopefully, The Division 2 will not be far behind it.

Stadia timed exclusive games in 2020

For years now, the console wars have been decided based on the exclusives. As it stands today, God of War and Sea of Thieves each make a strong case for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One respectively. Looking ahead to 2020, there haven’t been any full exclusives announced for Google Stadia just yet, but there are at least a few timed exclusives. These games will eventually make their way to other platforms but will start out solely on Google Stadia.

Get Packed

No doubt building on the success of games like Overcooked, Get Packed is a game about a furniture moving crew that closely follows Murphy’s Law — anything that can go wrong will go wrong. Join with up to three friends to tackle the difficulties of carrying bulky objects through excessively fast-moving traffic and find out just how many ways things can go explosively wrong.

Get Packed doesn’t have a release date just yet, beyond sometime in 2020, but we do know that it will be a 6-month exclusive to Google Stadia.

Orcs Must Die! 3

The beloved arcade-style cooperative horde defense game series Orcs Must Die! is returning for its third entry sometime in 2020. In a behind-the-scenes chat with Robot Entertainment, the developers of Orcs Must Die! 3, the studio shared that the game will start its life as a timed exclusive for Google Stadia because the streaming platform allows them to handle more enemies on the map and in each wave than a traditional console could handle.

Spitlings

Spitlings is a colorful, yet dizzying “hardcore arcade” cooperative multiplayer game for up to four players. The goal of the game is to use your spit jump to pop all of the bubbles on each stage, but if any one player dies the whole level starts over.

Spitlings is the first release from the German indie game studio Massive Miniteam and is set to debut on Google Stadia sometime in 2020.

New Stadia releases in 2020

While re-releases are important, as they open up the games to a new audience, what really makes Google Stadia worth the while is instant access to the latest titles. So far, nine yet-to-be-released games have been announced as Stadia titles, though we don’t yet know for sure if the Stadia versions will launch at the same time as the other platforms.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Dungeons and Dragons fans rejoice! The long-awaited continuation of the Baldur’s Gate video game series will be arriving on Google Stadia and other platforms in 2020. While little else is known about the game at this time, it’s most likely safe to assume that Baldur’s Gate 3 will follow its predecessors in matching the rules and moves of Dungeons and Dragons.

As a hardcore D&D nerd, this is one of my most anticipated games for 2020, and one I’ll personally use as a way to show off Google Stadia to friends.

Cyberpunk 2077

Without a doubt, the most exciting title shown at E3 2019 was Cyberpunk 2077, from CD Projekt Red, famous for The Witcher series of games. As the “Cyberpunk” name implies, the game features an incredible design and graphical style showing the harsh downsides of a combined technological boom and societal collapse. Given the emphasis on technology, what better way to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 when it releases on April 16th than on Google Stadia?

Destroy All Humans!

Back in the PlayStation 2 era of games, Pandemic and THQ wowed us with a hilarious parody of the Cold War era and its alien conspiracies, giving you an opportunity to use bizarre weapons do as the game’s title suggests and Destroy All Humans! Fast forward to 2020, THQ Nordic is resurrecting this franchise with a fresh take on the game’s first entry, and bringing it to Google Stadia sometime in 2020.

DOOM Eternal

Last year, we were fairly confident that id Software’s DOOM Eternal would be a launch window title for Google Stadia, with its planned release date falling on November 22nd, just three days after Stadia’s launch to Founders. Unfortunately, the game faced some delays and is now scheduled to land on all platforms on March 20th.

DOOM Eternal puts you right back into the fray of one man vs the full army of demonic forces, making for an absolute bloodbath surrounded by religious theming and talk of prophecies.

Gods & Monsters

Brought to you by the same folks that created Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Gods & Monsters is Ubisoft’s answer to Nintendo’s Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The game, due out on February 25th, 2020, puts you in the shoes of a long-forgotten hero, sought out by the gods of Greek mythology to defeat Typhon, the father of monsters.

Marvel’s Avengers

If you picked up Google Stadia in 2019, there’s a decent chance you’ve played one of the two Tomb Raider reboot games given to Stadia Pro members. The development studios behind those two games, Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have teamed up once more to create one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2020, Marvel’s Avengers. Take control of your favorite Avengers as you try to win back the respect of the public following a disaster that was blamed on the superheroes. Marvel’s Avengers is set to launch on May 15th.

Monster Energy Supercross 3

Italian game studio Milestone has announced Monster Energy Supercross 3 will launch on every major platform including the Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia on February 4th, 2020. The game continues on the formula of giving players the best of what the American Motorcycle Association Supercross Championship 2020 has to offer, while of course, being prominently sponsored by Monster Energy.

Watch Dogs Legion

As you may have noticed by now, Ubisoft has gone all-in on Google Stadia. Following on from Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, their next flagship title to land on Stadia is Watch Dogs Legion. The third entry in the Watch Dogs series takes place in London and has you recruit just about anyone to be a unique, playable character that’s a part of your resistance movement, for better or worse. Watch Dogs Legion launches on Google Stadia and beyond on March 6th, 2020.

Windjammers 2

Over 25 years ago, Data East released a hyper-stylized take on Pong in the form of Windjammers. Dotemu, the studio responsible for the game’s 2017 re-release, is modernizing the game and adding new mechanics in the sequel, Windjammers 2. Rather than using the original game’s sprites as the inspiration for the revamped title, Dotemu is bringing hand-drawn characters based on the arcade cabinet’s art. Windjammers 2 was set to release last year, before facing some development delays, and is now slated for sometime in 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: