Cyberpunk 2077 to launch on Stadia on Nov. 19, same day as consoles

Long before the launch of Google Stadia, the one game many players have been looking forward to enjoying is Cyberpunk 2077, though no official launch date for the Stadia version was ever given. Today, CD Projekt Red has given Stadia fans the news they wanted to hear, that Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on Stadia side-by-side with other consoles.

Ever since last year’s E3, when it was first revealed that Keanu Reeves would be playing a major role in the game’s story, Cyberpunk 2077, the latest game from CD Projekt Red the creators of The Witcher games series, has been one of the most hotly anticipated games of 2020. Stadia fans, understandably, clamored for the game to come to Google’s game streaming platform, making enough noise for CD Projekt Red to confirm a Stadia release a few months later.

Since then, the news about Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t exactly been good, with the game getting delayed twice, from April 16 to September 17, then ultimately to November 19. All the while, Stadia fans have had no real confidence of when to expect Cyberpunk 2077 to arrive on their platform, with the clearest guidance being “this year.”

That’s changed today, as CD Projekt Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will arrive on Google Stadia on November 19, the same day as both consoles and PC.

To celebrate the announcement, Google has launched a brand new landing page highlighting everything you need to know about how to play Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, including the specific requirements for Android, Web, and TV play.

More importantly, Google even took time to address one of the common misconceptions about Stadia. By and large, this is some of the clearest messaging Stadia has ever had, following on the recent “Get To Know Stadia” explainer video.

Buy Cyberpunk 2077 and it’s yours to keep. Stadia Pro subscription not required.

Coincidentally, Cyberpunk 2077’s November 19, 2020 launch date coincides exactly with the one-year anniversary of the launch of Google Stadia to its Founders. What better way to celebrate than to take a leap 57 years into the future and experience Night City?

If you’re looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, know that pre-orders for the game have now also opened on the Stadia Store.

